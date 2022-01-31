Liverpool Reportedly Agree Fabio Carvalho Fee

With the January transfer window heading into its final hour in England, Liverpool appear to have finally gotten their man, with a fee reportedly now agreed with Fulham and the Reds set to complete the signing of talented 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho.

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce a medical must still be completed and personal terms agreed, but earlier reports had suggested that the medical might already have been under way before a fee was agreed and that terms had already been sorted.

Transfer business can also be extended for two hours beyond the standard 11PM GMT deadline in order to hash out any final details as long as the clubs submit paperwork to the league stating that the framework for a deal is already in place.

All of which would suggests that it should be more than possible for the Carvalho deal to be pushed across the line despite the late conclusion. There is also the matter of a potential loan to Fulham for Neco Williams that may be in the works.