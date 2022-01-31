Fulham Reportedly Want Neco Williams From Liverpool on Loan

When deadline day began, there was speculation 20-year-old right back Neco Williams could be set to leave Liverpool on loan with the young Welshman looking for a move that would give him a better chance at playing time and keep him in the national team picture.

Bournemouth in particular were said to be interested, but it didn’t take long for the story to shift from a potential departure to a likely stay, and with a little more than two hours to run in the window it appeared Williams would be remaining on Merseyside this season.

Now, though, it seems as though there could be late movement with Fulham said to be interested. Multiple sources are claiming the Championship promotion hopefuls are now looking to sign the player for the remainder of the season and a deal could soon be done.

This is taking place at the same time as Liverpool continue to negotiate for Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho, with rumours the player may even be undergoing a pre-emptive medical in order to allow a deal to get done before the window shuts should a fee be agreed.

While there is no confirmation on the matter, it would be reasonable to speculate that the two transfers might be connected, with Liverpool perhaps offering Williams on loan as a way to sweeten the pot as the look to secure the promising young Carvalho.