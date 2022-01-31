Rumour Mongering: Fabio Carvalho Undergoing Liverpool Medical

Liverpool and Fulham continue to negotiate over 19-year-old breakout talent Fabio Carvalho, who has impressed massively in the Championship this season for the promotion hopefuls but is out of contract in the summer.

However, while a deal is yet to be done, there are rumours that the player may already be undergoing a medical in order to ensure that if a fee and payment structure can be agreed the transfer can be completed before the close of the window.

That’s the latest according to SI’s Matt Thielen, and it’s a suggestion that would seem aligned with earlier reports that the two sides have so far been conducting their transfer negotiations in a “good atmosphere.”

There have also been recent reports, including from Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer, that the player wants to join Liverpool—which, given he’s out of contract in the summer, would seem to give the Reds bargaining power.

Fulham were previously reported as having been upset at losing Harvey Elliott to Liverpool, with his case going to tribunal and Fulham only awarded a guaranteed £1.5 million plus £2.8 million in bonuses for the generational talent.

However, the sale of Harry Wilson to the Cottagers last summer and his success for them this season in the Championship is believed to have gone some way towards smoothing over and lingering ill feelings from the Elliott case.