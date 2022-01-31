Divock Origi Reportedly Set to Stay at Liverpool

Divock Origi appears set remain at Liverpool Football Club for the remainder of the 2021-22 season before likely departing on a free in the summer despite speculation that he could be on the move following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto.

With the 25-year-old Diaz signing following a transfer deal that could rise to £50M with add-ons, Origi was bumped down the depth chart and the club became open to transfer offers for a player who will likely be out of contract in the summer.

Origi’s current deal contains an option that could see his stay extended by a year, but it requires a certain number of appearances—unspecified but believed to be higher than the number of appearances he’s likely to make—to be triggered.

According to sources in Belgium, though, the striker wasn’t interested in any of the options on offer in the final days of the transfer window and will remain for the second half of the season. Expectation is that at that point he will move on.