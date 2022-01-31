Official: Nat Phillips Joins Bournemouth On Loan

Nat Phillips stayed at Liverpool last summer as fifth choice centre half, an invaluable depth option in case the Reds again struggled with injuries. With new signing Ibrahima Konate impressing and no struggles with defensive injuries, though, he found his minutes limited.

As January rolled around, that meant rumours of a departure, with many expecting a permanent deal to a bottom-half Premier League side. Those expectations only increased when Rhys Williams was recalled from his loan with Championship side Swansea City.

Now, Phillips has departed. But not in a permanent deal, and not to the Premier League. Instead, he’s joining second division promotion hopefuls Bournemouth, currently sat third and a point off the automatic promotion places and in need of defensive reinforcements.

It’s not the move many expected at the start of January, and not what Phillips would have hoped for at the start of the season, but it should at least mean regular minutes for a player who at 24 years of age deserves more than to be fifth choice on the Reds’ depth chart.

Hopefully Phillips can prove a valuable addition to the Cherries’ and aid them in their push to get back to the Premier League, and in the summer he and Liverpool can then take a step back and reevaluate their options ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.