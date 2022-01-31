Rumour Mongering: Fulham Demanding £15M for Fabio Carvalho

After securing Luis Diaz from FC Porto in a £37.5M deal that could rise to £50M with add-ons, Liverpool quickly turned their attention to trying to get a transfer sorted for Fulham rising star 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds have reportedly offered at least £5M for the young player, who is out of contract in the summer, with some suggestion they might be willing to go to £7M including add-ons for the Championship’s standout young attacker.

They would also be willing to let the player remain at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the year. Fulham, though, are said to be holding out for £15M for the England youth international who is out of contract in the summer.

That has led to speculation that a deal could be off given such a fee well exceeds what the Reds believe the talented youngster would cost if he signed on a free and Fulham’s compensation is determined by tribunal.

There have also been whispers that if the Reds can’t sign find a compromise with Fulham today they might not return in the summer given clubs outside England would only have to pay a low six-figure compensation fee to Fulham.

While youngsters moving within England sees the FA determine compensation on a case by case basis, a move to a continental club would take place under UEFA’s rules which set compensation at a much lower fixed rate.

For Fulham, then, while there might be hope in a tribunal awarding them a fee in excess of what Liverpool are currently offering if they don’t sell the player now, there would also be the risk of losing him for next to nothing.