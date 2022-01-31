Bournemouth Reportedly Agree Loan Deal for Liverpool’s Nat Phillips

The expectation was that Nat Phillips would depart this month, and it appears we now know where he will depart to after news broke that Bournemouth had agreed a deal that will see them take the 24-year-old centre half on loan until the end of the season.

That it’s a loan and to a Championship side is slightly surprising given earlier in the month there had been rumours of Premier League interest in a permanent transfer, and when Rhys Williams was recalled from his Swansea loan most assumed that was the sort of move being prepared for by the club.

Just Bournemouth, then, and just for the rest of the season isn’t what was expected. Still, a chance for Phillips to play regularly for a side fighting for promotion and currently in third—one point off second and automatic promotion—seems at least a solid alternative.

Phillips has only made three appearances for Liverpool this season and a chance to play regularly as Bournemouth make their promotion push should be good for the player personally and can only help keep his value up from Liverpool’s point of view.