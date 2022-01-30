Liverpool FC Transfer Signing: Luis Diaz

Liverpool became unexpected big movers in the January transfer market when they completed the signing of Colombian star winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto, paying a £37.5M transfer fee plus a potential additional £12.5M in bonuses as they swooped to steal the pacy forward away from Tottenham Hotspur days before the window slammed shut.

Diaz, a late bloomer who didn’t join his first club in Colombia until the age of 18, has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal reportedly paying him £90k per week through the summer of 2027. While the player may not be expected to start straight away, he is expected to become a key member of the Reds’ attacking unit in the coming years as the club seek to rebuild an aging core.

Stick with The Liverpool Offside for all the news, reaction, and analysis of the Diaz signing as well as any other moves Liverpool make over the final day of the January transfer window, with a rumoured deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho in the works and potential outgoings that could include Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, and Neco Williams.