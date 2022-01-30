Liverpool Reportedly Offering Buy And Loan Back Deal For Fabio Carvalho

Things are happening quickly as Liverpool look to seal a deal with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho. It has been reported for quite a while now that Liverpool have been interested in the 19 year old attacking player who is considered one of the brightest prospects in the UK.

Earlier today, news broke that Liverpool were putting in a £5M bid for the player despite him only having six months left on his current contract. Multiple sources are now reporting that Julian Ward and Michael Edwards are looking to get creative to make the deal happen, and are sweetening the pot by including a loan back to Fulham for the rest of the season.

Liverpool trying to find a way to sign Fabio Carvalho in this window - includes offer to loan him back to Fulham for their promotion push.



Full details on difficult negotiation here on Mirror football:

⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/LIWfPrEoEm — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 30, 2022

Liverpool’s £5m offer for Fabio Carvalho allows him to stay at Fulham for the rest of the season. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 30, 2022

This may seem like a lot of trouble to go through for a young player with a short time left before being able to move on a free transfer, but Liverpool have learned from past experiences that it can be easier and less expensive in the long run to do a little extra up front to get a deal done than have to deal with a tribunal.

Twice in recent history have Liverpool had to endure protracted legal battles to determine the training compensation paid to previous clubs. Liverpool were required to send Burnley £8 million for Danny Ings, and then were ordered to pay Fulham £4.3million when Harvey Elliott moved to the Reds on a free transfer in 2019.

Carvalho has been in the Fulham system since he was 8 years old, and it would expected that Fulham be entitled to a sizeable training compensation. In addition, Fulham desperately want to keep a hold of Carvalho, who has become an important part of their team as they look to seal the top spot in the EFL Championship, and the automatic promotion back into the Premier League.

While nothing is set in stone, Liverpool certainly seem to be intent on making this move happen now, making this one of the most active January transfer windows in recent history for the club.