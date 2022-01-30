 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking Transfer News Liverpool Sign FC Porto's Luis Diaz

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Bournemouth Push for Neco Williams Loan Deal

Liverpool’s young reserve right back is said to be open to a move that would get him playing time ahead of the World Cup.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

With Liverpool having signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto and at work on a deal for Fulham rising star Fabio Carvalho, a number of Liverpool fringe players could be set to depart the club before the transfer window slams shut.

Most of the focus will be on Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, but there is also growing noise around 20-year-old Welsh right back Neco Williams, who has been rumoured to be considering a move away from the club dating back to last summer.

Stuck behind Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank isn’t a great position for any young fullback to be in, and with a World Cup next year the young Welshman is said to be eager for more playing time to stay in the national team picture.

According to The Guardian’s Sachin Nakrani, that has him open to joining Bournemouth for the remainder of the season—with the Championship promotion hopefuls said to be pushing hard to get a deal for Williams across the line.

Williams isn’t one of the players likely to see his minutes impacted by any new signings, but having not played much so far this season a half-season starting in England’s second division might be in the best interest of all involved parties.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...