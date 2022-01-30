Liverpool Reportedly Bid £5M for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

Having just completed the signing of Colombia and FC Porto winger Luis Diaz for £37.5M plus £12.5M in add-ons and with just a little more than a day left to run in the January transfer window, there are signs that Liverpool’s business isn’t done.

There could be a second significant signing to be made before the window slams shut, at least according to Sky and Vinny O’Connor who report that a £5M offer for Fulham’s standout young attacking talent Fabio Carvalho has been submitted.

Carvalho is out of contract in the summer but as a 19-year-old who has been part of Fulham’s academy set-up since 2014 they would be entitled to significant training compensation were he to sign with the Reds on a free in the summer.

It appears, then, that Liverpool are looking to potentially pay a slight premium now to jump to the front of the line—Carvalho has also been targeted by Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Leeds, and Southampton—and ensure they get the promising attacker.

Carvalho has seven goals and four assists in 18 league appearances this season, good for a goal involvement every 115 minutes. He has shown he can operate on either flank or as a ten, making him potentially suited for any role in Liverpool’s attack.

However, if he were to arrive—and it’s possible he would be allowed to finish out the current season with Fulham as part of any deal—he would be considered more of a name for the future than Diaz and might not play a major role for a few seasons.