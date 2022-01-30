Klopp On Díaz Signing: “I Could Not Be Happier”

Liverpool FC completed the transfer for FC Porto winger and Colombian international Luis Díaz today. The 25-year-old attacker has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, and manager Jürgen Klopp was thrilled to see the deal finalized.

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool,” Klopp told the Liverpool FC website.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis. He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.”

The manager also raved about Díaz’s range of physical and mental skills, and has no doubt he will be able to make the transition from the Portugeuse Primeira Liga to the Premier League.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally,” said Klopp. “He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.”

Klopp was also full of praise for every party involved in getting this deal completed in a matter of days, starting with FC Porto and the Colombian Football Association, who have cooperated with Liverpool to allow Díaz to complete the medical examination and sign the contract while on international duty.

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators.

“We also have to say thank you to the Colombia FA for being so helpful in allowing us the time to complete this deal. They have a big game on Tuesday and I know as well as anyone how important preparation is for matches, so for them to allow us a few hours to finalise the transfer without impacting their training was greatly appreciated.”

Next was praise for Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s ownership team who are often criticized for the perceived lack of financial backing to sign players in certain circles of LFC fandom.

“I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership and football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done,” said Klopp.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted and they’ve made it happen, so I am very happy.”