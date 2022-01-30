 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rumour Mongering: Luis Diaz Medical Conducted in Argentina

Reports suggest that he is ready to pen a contract until June 2027.

By Avantika Goswami
FC Porto v FC Famalicao - Liga Portugal Bwin Photo by Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool appear to be close to wrapping up the transfer of Luis Diaz, according to various sources.

The Colombian is in Argentina currently on international duty, and the Echo reported that his medical would take place there itself. If all goes as planned, he may travel to Liverpool by the end of next week.

Fabrizio Romano posted a further update today that the first part of Diaz’s medical is complete, and that the forward is ready to sign a contract that would keep him at Liverpool till June 2027.

The picture shows Diaz in Liverpool’s new training gear. Journalist Pipe Sierra also posted an image of Diaz holding Liverpool’s home jersey.

Romano followed up with the suggestion that Liverpool expect the deal to be done in the next 24 hours. The player is said to be admired by Jurgen Klopp,

The Liverpool Echo mentions a £49m deal, while Sky Sports places it at around £45m. According to Sky, “Liverpool are said to be offering an initial £37m, with bonuses included in the deal that will only be triggered if Diaz becomes a big success at Anfield”.

