Luis Diaz Medical Reportedly Conducted in Argentina

Liverpool appear to be close to wrapping up the transfer of Luis Diaz, according to various sources.

The Colombian is in Argentina currently on international duty, and the Echo reported that his medical would take place there itself. If all goes as planned, he may travel to Liverpool by the end of next week.

Fabrizio Romano posted a further update today that the first part of Diaz’s medical is complete, and that the forward is ready to sign a contract that would keep him at Liverpool till June 2027.

Here’s new Liverpool signing Luís Diaz after completing first part of medical in Argentina, ready to pen his contract until June 2027. #LFC



Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.



Here-we-go pic.twitter.com/kzMnvhUmdi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

The picture shows Diaz in Liverpool’s new training gear. Journalist Pipe Sierra also posted an image of Diaz holding Liverpool’s home jersey.

Romano followed up with the suggestion that Liverpool expect the deal to be done in the next 24 hours. The player is said to be admired by Jurgen Klopp,

Liverpool are confident to sign all paperworks for Luís Diaz deal in the next 24 hours, waiting for the player to arrive in England next week. #LFC



Visa application in process. Here we go and top signing for Reds, approved directly by Jurgen Klopp who’s big fan of Diaz. pic.twitter.com/BFxxOFA6Rr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

The Liverpool Echo mentions a £49m deal, while Sky Sports places it at around £45m. According to Sky, “Liverpool are said to be offering an initial £37m, with bonuses included in the deal that will only be triggered if Diaz becomes a big success at Anfield”.