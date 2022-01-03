Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make Denis Zakaria Enquiry

Denis Zakaria’s contract at Borussia Monchengladbach is set to expire in the summer and reports out of Germany in recent weeks have suggested that the club have given up on the holding midfielder remaining at the club once it does.

That has led to a number of clubs enquiring into the possibility of a January move for the player, a chance for Monchengladbach to at least recoup some fee and for another club to perhaps jump to the front of the line for his signing.

One of those clubs to have reached out to Monchengladbach, at least if you believe the chatter, are Liverpool. However, they aren’t alone, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester United also said to be interested in him.

Liverpool have been linked with Zakaria in the past, but of late the consensus in Germany has been that he’s most likely to move to Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer—which could make January their best shot at the player.

The Reds aren’t expected to be buyers in the January market, but there’s always a chance that if the right player becomes available—particularly one they had planned to target for a summer arrival—they could make a move for them.