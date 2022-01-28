Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Continue to Push to Sign Fabio Carvalho

With Liverpool today putting the finishing touches on the signing of FC Porto and Colombia forward Luis Diaz after many had assumed the club would make no major January moves, the safe assumption might be the Reds would stop at just the one noteworthy signing.

However, according to 90Min, with just three days left before the transfer window slams shut there there could be a second imminent arrival announcement, with Liverpool said to still be pushing to sign 19-year-old rising star attacker Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Carvalho, who was born in Lisbon but moved to London at a young age and has grown up in the Fulham academy while representing England at the youth level, has been a rumoured target for Liverpool for much of the month and will be out of contract in the summer.

Previous reports have had the Reds willing to pay £5M to jump to the front of the queue and sign player now, avoiding a scramble for his signature in the summer or the need to go to arbitration to determine the training compensation that would be owed to Fulham.

Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Leeds, and Southampton have also been rumoured to hold interest in the right-footer, who has drawn comparisons to Philippe Coutinho and has seven goals and three assists so far as one of the Championship’s standout young attackers.