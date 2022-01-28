Liverpool Reportedly Sending Delegation to Argentina to Complete Diaz Deal

There were no real expectations for Liverpool to be a major player in the January transfer market, but when Spurs and FC Porto agreed a transfer fee for their top summer attacking target the Reds quickly moved up their plans.

In a matter of hours, no real expectations turned into a nearly done deal for FC Porto and Colombia 25-year-old Luis Diaz with a fee reportedly in the region of €45M plus €15M in add-ons (£37.5+12.5M) to be paid for the dynamic attacker.

Getting that deal over the line, though, faces additional complications due to the fact that the transfer window closes this month in the middle of an international break and Diaz is currently away with the Colombian national team.

Diaz and his national team teammates are preparing to take on Peru in Barranquilla on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. Shortly after the match on Friday, they will head to Córdoba ahead of a Tuesday qualifier against Argentina.

Monday is deadline day, and before then the finishing touches will needed to be put on the transfer deal and the player will have to undergo a medical. To that end, Liverpool are now reportedly sending a delegation to Argentina.

There, they will meet up with Diaz over the weekend and the player will undergo his medical—though there have been suggestions that with the player one yellow card away from a suspension, he could arrive early in Liverpool.