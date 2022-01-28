Liverpool to Consider Offers for Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi

Luis Diaz was intended to be a summer target for Liverpool, the player to help refresh an aging attack. Now, he’s going to be a January signing, with the Reds waiting for Tottenham to agree a transfer fee for him with FC Porto and then, when it didn’t exceed their valuation, stepping in to beat Spurs to the Colombian forward.

Now, though, it leaves them with something of a congested depth chart, and it is expected that at least one player will depart before the transfer window slams shut in three days. The most likely candidates, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce and other club-connected journalists, are Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

There has been some suggestion of interest in Origi from relegation-threatened Newcastle and Serie A side Atalanta in recent weeks, while Minamino is rumoured to have been the target of Monaco and Leeds United—with Liverpool possibly having already rejected at least one offer for the Japanese international this month.

With Origi out of contract this summer unless both he and Liverpool both agree to trigger an extension in his current contract, any fee for the Belgian would likely be minimal and below £10M. In the case of Minamino, Liverpool would be expected to seek out a fee closer to the £20M mark before considering his sale.