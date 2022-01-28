 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BREAKING: Liverpool Finalising Transfer for Luis Diaz

Ah Spurs. That’s how it feels to have your transfer hijacked!

By dxtehsecks
GD Estoril Praia v FC Porto - Liga Portugal Bwin Photo by Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The rumour mill was running hot and heavy through the night with multiple reports of FC Porto’s Luis Diaz having chosen a move to Liverpool FC ahead of the Tottenham Hotspurs. A number of Portuguese newspapers and journalists, as well as Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, reported on the 25-year-old Colombian attacker’s transfer.

According to Twitter users, Sierra even claimed in a Twitter Spaces discussion that he was friends with Paul Joyce and that a report from the latter would be going up in the UK morning. And lo and behold, he was right!

Details are trickling in through various reports from the British and Liverpool-based press:

Turning down Spurs, Manchester United, and Everton? The man already is a proper Red. Looks like Liverpool’s summer shopping has started early. YouTube highlight reels suggest a high effort offensive weapon that’ll press hard and effectively. He should slot in on the left and deputise for Sadio Mane. Stay tuned to TLO for more on this transfer as it inches towards the finish line. Hopefully, we get a lean.

