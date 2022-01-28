BREAKING: Liverpool Finalising Transfer for Luis Diaz

The rumour mill was running hot and heavy through the night with multiple reports of FC Porto’s Luis Diaz having chosen a move to Liverpool FC ahead of the Tottenham Hotspurs. A number of Portuguese newspapers and journalists, as well as Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, reported on the 25-year-old Colombian attacker’s transfer.

EXCL. #Liverpool go for Luis Díaz with a great offer. #Tottenham made a second proposal, but it wouldn’t happen because the Colombian wants his agent to be there and not Jorge Mendes in the operation



Hot hours… pic.twitter.com/BQZ7wQaxHh — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 28, 2022

According to Twitter users, Sierra even claimed in a Twitter Spaces discussion that he was friends with Paul Joyce and that a report from the latter would be going up in the UK morning. And lo and behold, he was right!

Liverpool are looking to finalise a £37.5 million deal to sign Luis Diaz after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the Porto winger. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 28, 2022

Details are trickling in through various reports from the British and Liverpool-based press:

Liverpool on course to sign Luis Diaz from Porto before transfer window shuts. Sources expect fee of around €60m including add-ons to be agreed. 25yo Colombia winger also targeted by Tottenham but is believed to have opted for #LFC @TheAthleticUK #THFC https://t.co/AS1rWMP4KB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 28, 2022

Fee for Luis Diaz to Liverpool would be €45m, plus €15m in add-ons.



Reds were initially keen on summer deal but have brought forward after Spurs' interest accelerated. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 28, 2022

Spurs thought they had an agreement for Diaz, but it's been reported in Portugal he held out for a 'higher level', and insisted on #LFC



Interestingly, Everton tried to sign him last summer, in a swap deal with James Rodriguez, but he declined the move. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 28, 2022

Turning down Spurs, Manchester United, and Everton? The man already is a proper Red. Looks like Liverpool’s summer shopping has started early. YouTube highlight reels suggest a high effort offensive weapon that’ll press hard and effectively. He should slot in on the left and deputise for Sadio Mane. Stay tuned to TLO for more on this transfer as it inches towards the finish line. Hopefully, we get a lean.