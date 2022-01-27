Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Open to Loan Departure for Neco Williams

With the January transfer window heading into its final days before it slams shut on Monday, January 31st, Liverpool remain quiet in the market with no major incomings expected before the deadline. A few departures, though, remain possible.

The most likely players to depart are depth centre half Nat Phillips and 20-year-old reserve right back Neco Williams, and Rhys Williams has already been recalled from his loan spell with Swansea in the expectation that Phillips will be sold.

No such steps to bring in cover are being taken in the case of Williams, who has managed eight appearances this season but has played just once in the Premier League, and The Liverpool Echo believe a loan departure is being considered.

A loan to where, exactly, remains unknown, and Liverpool are said to still be seeking a commitment for a future purchase—based, one would imagine, on appearances or finishing position—before letting the young Welsh fullback depart.

Williams is seeking a move that would give him a clearer path to playing time and keep him in the national team picture for Wales as the small nation look to secure a place in the World Cup via UEFA’s second qualification round later this year.