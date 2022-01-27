Rumour Mongering: West Ham and Newcastle Targeting Nat Phillips as Deadline Looms

As transfer deadline day (Monday, 31st January, 11 pm GMT if you’re wondering) looms, it’s looking increasingly likely that Nat Phillips will be moving on from Liverpool FC. With four first-teamers ahead of him, and the demand for his services, this makes a lot of sense. However, it doesn’t mean that Liverpool will let him go easily, or on the cheap.

These could be the final days of Nat Phillips @LFC with significant interest in him from at least 2 Premier League clubs. But he'll always have AC Milan away...https://t.co/M2cLCoG7TL — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) January 26, 2022

According to journalist Carl Markham, West Ham United and Newcastle United are hot on the heels of Phillips, with the latter already having an offer of a loan with obligation buy turned down. West Ham have been struggling a little in the centre-back department since Angelo Ogbonna went down in our 3-2 defeat to them, and since then, Kurt Zouma has also been sidelined, forcing them to turn to Craig Dawson and Issa Diop. As for Newcastle... they’rej just desperate for quality in general.

They’ll have to stump up the cash... as the sportswashing outfit has already seen moves for other centre-backs Sven Botman and Diego Carlos fall collapse. They also saw a bid for Brighton’s Dan Burn turned down, although that doesn’t seem entirely dead in the water yet. This seems to be part of a larger pattern, as big-name wantaways such as Manchester United’s Anthony Martial get linked with them but ultimately do not want to make the switch to a relegation battle midway through a season. And obviously, clubs know Newcastle have money, so they’re not going to keel over for them easily.