Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact Paulo Dybala Over Potential Free Transfer

With club football on hold and another international break upon us, the news has rather predictably gone a little quiet on the Liverpool front. But never fear, also rather predictably the world’s best rumour mongers are here to give us something to talk about.

Today’s story comes out of Italy, where TuttoMercatoWeb and Twitter transfer personality Tancredi Palmeri say that Liverpool are taking a good hard look at Juventus and Argentina star forward Paulo Dybala, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

There are a few good reasons to doubt the idea, though. Starting with the fact that Dybala is just a year younger than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. He’s also got something of a spotty injury record. And he would be expected to command massive wages.

As a free agent in search of what would likely be his last big deal, Dybala could be expected to demand a wage in the region of £300k per week. If he took any time at all to settle at Liverpool, he would quickly burn through that year he has on Salah and Mané.

At that point, one would reasonably ask why the Reds wouldn’t instead spend that money on extending a proven and settled player already on the books. And the only reasonable conclusion after asking that question is that they aren’t going to sign Dybala.

Dybala is undoubtedly a wonderful player, and one who seems like a theoretical solid fit for Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool. His age and wages, though—not to mention the ages of the Reds’ current attackers—almost certainly rules him out as a realistic target.