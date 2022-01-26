Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Refusing Offers For Joe Gomez

With less than a week to go in the winter transfer window and still nary a move in sight for the Reds, the rumour mill continues doing what it does best. The most recent rumblings center around the possibility of someone leaving instead of arriving.

Joe Gomez has found himself fallen off the pecking order of Liverpool’s center-backs. He has become the fourth-choice center-back, after Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and new boy Ibrahima Konate.

This slide means he had very little time on the pitch this season as a result. It’s understandable that he may be looking to move somewhere he could get more playing time.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are said to be the most interested in picking up the Englishman before the end of the month. However, according to news outlets, Klopp has made it clear that he has no intentions of selling Gomez in this window.

Considering the dire defensive emergency Liverpool found themselves in for a good chunk of last season, it’s unsurprising that the boss would want to keep around such a reliable player. This may also be a negotiating tactic to wring a few extra pounds from Villa. Either way, it won’t be long until we find out the truth.