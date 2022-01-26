Rumour Mongering: Bayern, City, Liverpool Chasing Cody Gakpo of PSV

According to Dutch outlet Voetball International, both Liverpool FC and Manchester City have shown an interest in signing Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven.

This comes on top of interest from Bayern Munich in the summer, when the Bavarian giants inquired about signing the Netherlands star, who was valued at 30 million euros (£25million) by the Eredivisie giants. However, the player stayed put at PSV and has proven to be a crucial piece for the team as they tussle with Ajax for the Eredivisie title.

Gakpo is a left-winger by trade but has displayed versatility, having been deployed on both flanks, the attacking midfielder role, and even as a centre-forward

In the current campaign, the youngster has been contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in 24 games for PSV, who sit 2 points behind Ajax.

Gapko is also a recent international, having made his debut in June last year and so far. In his 3 international caps thus far, he has a goal and an assist to his name.

The young attacker’s current contract is due to expire in 2025, with Voetbal international claiming that the player will soon extend his contract until 2026 and that would allow PSV Eindhoven to raise the asking price and sell him for more than 40 million euros (£33.5million). As far as asking prices go, it isn’t an unrealistic price for Liverpool for an attacker who should be coming off the bench as things stand, especially compared to the prices that were being floated about for Luis Diaz. It wouldn’t surprise me if this name pops up again down the line.