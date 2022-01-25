Fulham Reportedly Hopeful of Retaining Liverpool Target Carvalho

Fulham 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho is one of England’s top rated young attackers, having established himself as a first team regular in the Championship this season with eight goals and a pair of assists in 17 appearances so far this season.

He’s also out of contract in the summer, with the two-year deal he signed with Fulham when he became a professional set to expire. That has Liverpool highly interested—and maybe even ready to pay £5M now to jump to the head of the queue.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Fulham haven’t given up on convincing the young attacker to sign a new deal with the Cottagers setting the pace in England’s second division and looking set for promotion to the Premier League.

Carvalho, who was born in Lisbon but joined London’s Balham when at ten before switching to Fulham’s academy a year later and has represented England at the youth levels, is said to have rejected Fulham’s last contract offer in November.

If Liverpool can’t convince Fulham to sell this month and Carvalho doesn’t end up signing a new deal, they would be entitled to arbitrated compensation from whichever club does secure his signature when he moves on in the summer.