Rumour Mongering: Sheffield United Target Liverpool Defensive Duo

Liverpool have been expectedly quiet in the transfer market so this month but the return of Rhys Williams from Swansea City after the 20-year-old defender was recalled from his loan with the Championship side led to speculation a departure could be in the works.

Specifically, the suggestion was that either Williams must have been recalled in order to provide a fifth choice centre half depth option with Nat Phillips set to depart this month or that Williams himself had returned to the club ahead of a more permanent move.

The latest rumour mongering from The Daily Mail won’t do a great deal to narrow down those options, with today’s claim being that mid-table Championship side Sheffield United have both players at the top of their centre half wish list as they look for reinforcements.

What does seem likely is that at least one of Phillips or Williams is likely to leave the club on a permanent transfer before the window slams shut on January 31st. So far, the only activity for the Reds has been Tony Gallacher and Morgan Boyes departing on free transfers.