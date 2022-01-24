Rumour Mongering: Gini Wijnaldum Open to Joining Tottenham

Gini Wijnaldum’s move to Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool on a free last summer hasn’t gone as well as the 31-year-old would have hoped for, and the Dutch international could be set to find his way back to the Premier League with Tottenham.

At least that’s the story from the rumour mongers this week, with 90Min claiming inside information pointing to a possible Wijnaldum return to England, with the player said to be open to joining the London club on loan for the rest of the season.

It’s said to be part of a convoluted loan swap, with Tottenham looking to get at least one of Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli off their books for the remainder of the season and PSG willing to send Wijnaldum or Julian Draxler in the other direction.

The theory behind such a deal is that it would allow the clubs to keep their squads within registration limits, but given how rare swap deals generally are—and with loan swaps in particular practically unheard of—it all does seem a touch fanciful.

Still, if Wijnaldum really is unhappy with his situation in Ligue 1, a return to the league where for a time he was counted as one of the best midfielders in the world with a club that would seem to have a need for his talents could be an interesting option.