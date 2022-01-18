Rumour Mongering: PSV Make Nat Phillips Approach

Last season, Nat Phillips was key to Liverpool’s push to finish in the top four in the midst of an injury-plagued Premier League campaign, but with the Reds’ top defenders staying fit so far in 2021-22 the Bolton-born 24-year-old has found minutes hard to come by.

As a result, Phillips has found himself linked with a potential January move away, with West Ham the most commonly mentioned option. With the window half way to closing, though, such a move is yet to materialise, and now there’s a new club to add to the list.

At least if you believe Football Insider, who claim that a source in the Netherlands is telling them PSV Eindhoven have made an approach for the centre half—and have been told by Liverpool that Phillips is available this month with the asking price set at £12M.

Previously, the player has also been linked with struggling Watford, and most would likely have assumed a Premier League destination like Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets or David Moyes’ Hammers to be the most likely landing spot should Phillips depart Liverpool.

Heading to the Netherlands to join the Eredivisie’s current table toppers—currently PSV are a point ahead of perennial Dutch power and Champions League stalwarts Ajax—would seem to be a rather unexpected and interesting move for the English centre half.

Unless somebody does match Liverpool’s asking price, though, it seems likely that the Reds would be happy to hold onto a proven depth option like Phillips for the remainder of the season with the club not actively looking to raise funds for a January purchase.