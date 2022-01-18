Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Leicester City Midfielder

Not for the first time, Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The Leicester City midfielder has been one of the stand outs for the Foxes this season. His contract ends in 2023, and Leicester City will want to make some money from his sale in the summer to avoid letting him leave on a free transfer instead.

The 24-year-old Tielemans has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United. However, Liverpool are said to be preparing a £33m bid for the summer. If the Foxes aren’t willing to sell to an English team, Real Madrid are also lurking to swoop in.

Real Madrid’s aging midfield will need an upgrade, and according to Spanish media, Tielemans is first on their wishlist for a refresh in that position.

Ever since Georginio Wijnaldum went off to PSG, Liverpool have been linked to every competent midfielder in Europe and beyond. We don’t know what Klopp’s summer transfew strategy will look like, though there will likely be a focus on the attack, with both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino nearing the ends of their contracts.

It does seem as though Tielemans’ time at Leicester City is coming to an end after this season, so it will be interesting to see where the Belgian star ends up in August.