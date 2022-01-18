Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Star Headed To Barcelona This Summer

Mohamed Salah isn’t the only Liverpool mainstay whose contract is nearing completion. Roberto Firmino has only 18 months left on his contract, so now is the time that those negotiations should take place if there are plans to extend Firmino’s stay.

However, the rumour is that, with Diogo Jota stepping up and usurping Firmino’s place as the first choice to lead the attack, Firmino might be on his way out. This summer would be the last chance for the club to make a return on investment if they plan to let him go.

According to reports, Liverpool are willing to look at bids starting at €20million for the players. It’s said that Barcelona are the most interested in the Brazilian’s services. Post-Messi and now with Sergio Aguero forced into early retirement, Barcelona find themselves in dire straights, both on the pitch and financially.

They currently sit in sixth place in the La Liga table, a spot that was nearly unthinkable in the recent past. They’ll be desperate to rejuvenate their attacking options going into next season. Liverpool, meanwhile, need to begin thinking about a life without the aging attacking line of Salah, Firmino, and Sadio Mane that has defined the club and been so key to their success over the last half a decade.

However, Klopp has made no secret of his admiration for Firmino, so it’s likely that he’d prefer to keep the Brazilian at Anfield, even if it’s in a diminished capacity.