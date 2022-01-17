Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Identify Nkunku as “Perfect” Signing

Christopher Nkunku appears the perfect Liverpool target, with the 24-year-old RB Leipzig forward rating out in the 90th percentile in Europe’s top five leagues for expected goals and assists, shot creating actions, touches in the penalty area and progressive passes received as well as being a solid passer and proven presser.

As such, it’s no surprise that the French forward has been linked with Liverpool in the past. And it’s no surprise this week to be faced with another round of transfer chatter linking the talented attacker with the Reds. However, it might be a little premature to see that chatter and think a blockbuster deal for him is in the offing.

That’s because while nearly every English outlet today is talking about Nkunku to Liverpool, the stories source back to Spain’s Fichajes. It’s worth noting there have been no rumours linking with Nkunku—who’s French and plays in Germany and has regularly been linked with clubs in Germany and England—with a move to Spain.

Along with Liverpool in England, he has also been linked with usual suspects Manchester United and Chelsea. It’s German giants Bayern Munich, though, that many have assumed will be where Nkunku ultimately ends up any time his name has come up in connection with said English clubs over the past six or so months.

Still, even if there’s nothing new to the latest round of chatter—and no reason to think that the source of it would have any particular insight into the matter—it’s hard to argue with Fichajes’ thesis statement. Namely that, whether or not it’s likely to actually happen, Nkunku seems like a perfect signing for Liverpool.