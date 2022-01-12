Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Interested in 15-Year-Old Brazillian Phenom

There’s a new potential Liverpool signing to add to the lists this week, and it’s a name for the future with Sky Sports and Kaveh Solhekol claiming that Liverpool FC, along with a host of top European clubs, are interested in Palmeiras 15-year-old Brazilian wunderkind Endrick.

The youngster possesses an outrageous goal record, finding the net 167 times in just 170 games at youth level and is said to already be on the verge of breaking into Palmeiras’s senior side. However, he does not have a professional contract yet as rules in Brazil do not allow players to be signed to one before they turn 18.

Here’s where it potentially gets tricky for Liverpool and the other English clubs: Brexit means that English teams are no longer able to sign players under 18 from anywhere, not just Brazil.

To get a deal done, then, Liverpool would have to agree to a deal that would see Endrick play elsewhere until the player turns 18, potentially resulting in a situation similar to how the club signed players Taiwo Awoniyi and Allan and then continually loaned them out due to work permit issues.