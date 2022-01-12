Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Interested in 15-Year-Old Brazillian Phenom

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol is reporting that Liverpool FC, along with a host of top European clubs, are interested in 15-year-old wunderkind Endrick.

Endrick possesses an outrageous goal record, finding the net 167 times in just 170 games at youth level, before moving to the brink of breaking into Palmeiras’s senior side. He does not have a professional contract yet, partly because rules in Brazil do not allow players to be signed to one before they turn 18.

Here’s where it potentially gets tricky for Liverpool and the other English clubs: Brexit means that English teams are no longer able to sign players under 18 from anywhere, not just Brazil. To get this done, Liverpool would have to agree to a deal and wait until the player is 18. It would be a touch similar to deals for players like Taiwo Awoniyi and Allan, although those players were continually loaned out due to work permit issues under the previous rules.