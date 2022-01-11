Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Another Scottish Defender

As the January transfer window heats up, links to Liverpool players are coming in from all over. And since the Reds struck gold once signing a lesser known Scottish defender, the rumour is that they’re trying to do it again.

Jamie Hamilton is a 19-year-old right-sided defender who is coming to the end of his contract at Scottish Championship team Hamilton Academical. The team are resigned to losing their influential teen defender who already has 50+ first team appearances under his belt.

Hamilton has suitors from many corners, including several big Scottish teams, such as Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen. The English Premier League has also showed interest. In addition to Liverpool, other interested teams are said to be Brighton, Newcastle, and Burnley.

Out of all of these links, Liverpool are said to be the most serious, as he’s seen as a replacement for Nat Phillips, should he leave. Phillips performed well last season when Liverpool were desperate for defensive cover amidst an unprecedented injury crisis. However, now all of his injured teammates have returned, so Phillips may be looking to leverage his solid performances to get a move somewhere he could see more playing time.

However, with Ibrahima Konate brought in over the summer, it seems like Liverpool addressed any defensive shortages in the squad. If the Reds do any business in the transfer window this winter, it will likely be in an area where they feel they need immediate coverage.