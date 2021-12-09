Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Expect Jude Bellingham to Stay Beyond Season

Liverpool are likely to need to sign a midfielder next summer to refresh a core group that have struggled with fitness issues and aren’t getting any younger, and there is perhaps no more appealing potential signing than Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund star and England international, already one of the first names on the team sheet for Dortmund, is widely touted as the game’s best teenager at his position. He also grew up idolising Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard.

Put it all together and that he would be strongly linked to Liverpool was always inevitable—which he has been, including a new round of rumours just this week. However, reports out of Germany suggest a move this summer is unlikely.

According to SportBild there is no thought at Dortmund of selling Bellingham next summer. Further, there is no concern of the player, still just 18 with a deal through 2025 and having spoken of his desire to stay a while longer, agitating for a move.

The German outlet also don’t believe that Jürgen Klopp would look to unsettle a player at his former club and potential sour remaining relationships from his time at Dortmund. Which all, it has to be said, seems eminently reasonable.

Reasonable or not, though, it’s unlikely rumours of Bellingham joining Liverpool—or perhaps rivals Manchester United, who have also been linked—will dry up entirely. They’re just too easy for the rumour mongers not to keep going back to them.