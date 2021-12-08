 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make Contact with Zakaria

The Swiss midfielder will be out of contract in the summer.

By dxtehsecks
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Liverpool FC do love them some free transfers. Therefore, it is not entirely surprising to see them linked with impending free agent Denis Zakaria, a defensive midfielder for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Now, transfer rumour king and here we go hype man Fabrizio Romano is claiming that Liverpool have been in contact with Zakaria’s agent, along with Bayern (of course), Barcelona and Juventus also interested.

This isn’t the first time Zakaria has been linked with a move to Merseyside. A separate claim from another journalist, Angelo Mangiante, claims the Reds are interested still, along with a separate tier of clubs:

It seems like Zakaria will likely have to choose between being a rotation player for an elite tier of European clubs or a starter for mid-table English teams. He seems to be a fit for what Liverpool is doing and he’s at an age (25) the club is comfortable signing players on at. On a free transfer, he could be an affordable and useful body to add to the Liverpool engine room. This may be one to watch.

