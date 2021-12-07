Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Race for Denis Zakaria

Liverpool’s midfield has struggled with injuries this season and is likely the position group most in need of a little refresh at the end of the season given many its age profile, which means it’s probably inevitable the club will be linked with a slew of potential targets.

One of the more intriguing names to emerge in recent weeks has been that of 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who is intriguing in large part because his contract with the German club expires at the end of the season.

The talented Monchengladbach man is primarily a holding midfielder but can also push on to play in the eight or even drop back into the defence in a pinch, and on paper it’s easy to imagine why the Reds might be interested in signing him—especially on a free.

All of that, though, means they aren’t the only club being linked with him. Reports out of Germany claim there’s Bayern Munich and Dortmund interest. In Italy, Juventus are said to be interested. And in England, it’s Everton and West Ham being added to the mix.

The linked clubs run the gamut of prestige, money, and playing time that would be on offer to the player as he enters into his prime years, and depending on who’s doing the talking any one of them could be proposed as favourites—including Jürgen Klopp’s Reds.

Where Zakaria ends up, then, is anybody’s guess at the moment. And while he won’t come with a transfer fee for whichever club does sign him, it will be expected that his wages would be significantly higher as a result of that.