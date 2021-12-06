Rumour Mongering: Salah Linked with Barcelona

Mohamed Salah’s contract saga—and the fact that FSG should maybe probably give him everything he asks for already please good lord—continues apace and a new contender has entered the arena.

Barcelona and new manager Xavi (aka that team we beat 4-0 that time) are said to be more than a little interested in Liverpool’s star and are hoping contract negotiations fall apart so they can convince him to come to Camp Nou on a free transfer.

While there’s been chatter about the possibility starting in Spain and making its way to the English tabloids over the past few days, it’s worth remembering that Salah’s Liverpool deal runs through the summer of 2023.

He’s also currently the best player in the world and everyone—including the people in charge of contract negotiations for Liverpool—know that. And given Barcelona’s precarious finances, we can only assume this is either the wishful thinking of the Catalan press or the work of Salah’s agent trying to encourage FSG to meet his terms.

Plus (and let’s not all breathe out a sigh of sheer relief), Salah does keep saying that he’s happy at Liverpool.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” Salah said when told about the Barcelona rumours. “This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.”

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”

Back off, Xavi. And maybe hurry up and give the man everything he wants, FSG.