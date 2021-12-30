Rumour Mongering: Coutinho to Snub Newcastle in Favour of Arsenal

Earlier this week, rumour mongers on the continent got busy linking former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum with an on-loan January Premier League return, with Saudi Arabia sportswashing project Newcastle United said to be interested.

Today, it’s former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho’s turn to be linked with a return to the Premier League on loan in January by continental rumour mongers, and once again it’s not a return to the Reds said to be on the cards for the player.

According to Sport, Coutinho is under immense pressure from the powers that be at Barcelona to depart the club in January as they look to clear wages and squad space for new signing Ferran Torres, arriving from Man City in a £50M deal.

The situation has left Coutinho’s agents scrambling to find a landing spot, and the preferred choice for the player is said to be an Arsenal side that struggled to start the year but are now pushing for the top four places under manager Mikel Arteta.

If he joined them, it would be on loan, and discussions are said to have also taken place with Tottenham, Everton, and Newcastle—though given their precarious, relegation-threatened position, Newcastle is said not to appeal to Coutinho.

Perhaps the only surprise in all of that, then, is that it appears that even the rumour mongers in Spain have given up on trying to connect the now 29-year-old Brazilian playmaker with a return to Anfield and reunion with Jürgen Klopp.