Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Keen On Jonathan David with Lille Looking to Sell

On Wednesday evening, Liverpool headed across Stanley Park and gave local rivals Everton their Christmas gift, a 4-1 hammering that means the visiting Reds have now won the derby more times at Goodison than their Blue hosts have.

Liverpool, though, for all their fine form of late, do have some question marks looking ahead to January when they will lose forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to the Africa Cup of Nations. It’s a situation that has some thinking the Reds are sure to have a new forward signing wrapped up under the tree, all ready for a mid-season arrival.

On that front, in France L’Equipe are setting out Liverpool as potential favourites to sign Lille forward Jonathan David as the French side find themselves mired in mid-table, in need of funds, and with David himself said to want to take on a new challenge.

At least that’s the framing provided by Sporting Witness, working off the print edition of today’s L’Equipe, who say the 21-year-old Canadian international has ambitions beyond his current lot and is angling for a move while Lille’s finances have them open to a sale for around €35M—though the suggestion is that January might come too soon for it.

On that note, and concerning any forwards linked with the Reds in the coming weeks, it’s worth remembering that under manager Jürgen Klopp mid-season signings tend to be rare. The Liverpool boss has never been keen on bringing in players to plug short-term holes in the lineup.

Longer term, though, David is a name who’s been linked with the Reds in recent years for good reason, and on paper at least would seem a reasonable target for a Jürgen Klopp side, a young forward with a well rounded game and a willingness to press.