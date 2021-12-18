Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Eyeing Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

As a general rule, players don’t go from Real Madrid to Liverpool. It’s just not something that players do. Occasionally players go from Liverpool to Real Madrid, but even that is a bit of a rarity.

The clubs, from the fan base up to the ownership, are simply different. The values of the clubs are quite disparate, especially the way Real Madrid values big name, marquee signings, seemingly above all else. Liverpool, even now, do not sign stars, they make them.

However, Real Madrid have their own bona fide star in the making in Vinicius Jr. The 21-year-old Brazilian international has become a staple for the team currently leading La Liga, scoring 12 goals and adding 7 assists in 1874 league and Champions League minutes (23 appearances, a goal or assist every 98 minutes). He also scored twice against the Reds in last year’s 3-1 win in the Champions League quarterfinals.

It would be reasonable for Vinicius to “catch Jurgen Klopp’s eye,” as is currently being rumored in Spain. However, it seems rather unlikely that he will be seen—either by the Liverpool boss or by Liverpool management—as a viable replacement for Sadio Mané, as the reports suggest.

Vinicius Jr’s contract runs out in the summer of 2024 (that same, sad summer as the end of Klopp’s contract). Given his age and proven first team abilities, it would take a massive bid from Liverpool to even bring Real Madrid to the table. And all of this assumes that the player would be interested in going from a starting role at Real Madrid to a rotational piece for Klopp’s Liverpool. Again, a tall order.

Then again, he’ll never get Klopp hugs at Real Madrid. So I guess there’s a slim chance.