Rumour Mongering: Bundesliga Outfit Greuther Furth Interested in Karius

A transfer move for Liverpool FC goalkeeper Loris Karius seems to be on the cards due to an injury crisis at a Bundesliga club. Newly-promoted Bundesliga side Greuther Furth have had a major setback, with long-term injuries to both of their senior goalkeepers Marius Funk and Sascha Burchert. Naturally, not having a goalkeeper on the pitch would be a concern for the Bundesliga outfit.

With 13 goals scored and 46 conceded, and four points after 15 games... newly promoted Greuther Furth could sure use some help. It’s a very tough ask of Karius, but someone’s gotta be in goal.

Reports from Germany have suggested that a move is in the works, Sporting director Rachid Azzouzi confirmed the club are on the lookout for a new keeper, while manager Stefan Leitl was slightly coyer when asked about Loris:

“He’s undoubtedly a very, very good goalkeeper. But I’m not involved in names or speculation.”

Karius has been fourth-choice shot-stopper since his return to Anfield over the summer and wasn’t (to the best of my knowledge) registered for any of the competitions the club plays in. With his contract up in the summer, the word is that Liverpool have been looking for a new home for Karius, and would be happy to facilitate a solution for the German keeper before his contract runs out. Greuther Furth would seem to fit those criteria, even if it’s a really difficult situation to walk into. I really wish Karius all the very best. He’s 28 and should be allowed to resume his career without the baggage of Kiev hanging over him at every turn.