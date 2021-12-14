Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Inter’s Lautaro Martínez

On Monday, Liverpool drew Inter Milan as their opponents for the Round of 16 in the Champions League. On Tuesday, the rumour mongers in Italy decided that was a good enough reason to start talking up potential transfers between the two clubs.

It’s not previously linked midfielder Nicolò Barella whose name is being floated, though. Instead, it’s 24-year-old Argentinian forward Lautaro Martínez, who CalcioMercato say is a long-time player of interest for the English giants and potential summer target.

Martínez is said to have been the player who was next on the list for the Reds when they brought in Diogo Jota two summers ago—and a player they’ve continued to track since then and who as seen as a potential false nine successor to Roberto Firmino.

On paper, at least, it’s a link that makes some sense. In addition to a solid goal return—this season he has ten goals in 15 league games, though he’s yet to register in Europe—Martínez has well above average passing, chance creation, and pressing numbers.

Of course, CalcioMercato wrap up their rumour mongering by saying that Inter have no intention to sell, and reports suggest the player is valued at well over €80M by the Italian club. If he is a target for the Reds, then, he certainly wouldn’t come cheap.