Rumour Mongering: Klopp Wants Alexander Isak for Liverpool

Another international break is upon us, the Reds have failed to win in consecutive matches and Roberto Firmino has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a hamstring injury. If you’ve been around for any length of time you know what this means; Striker Speculation Szn!

First out in what is certain to be a long two weeks is of similar stories, Alexander Isak. According to reports from El Nacional, Jürgen Klopp has asked Liverpool leadership to go out and get him the Swedish international in order to fix Liverpool’s goalscoring(?) problems. A bid in the region of €40m has been suggested, although the striker has a release clause of €70m.

Now, the 22-year old is one of the hotter attacking properties in European football at the moment, having put up solid numbers in consecutive seasons at a young age for an exciting Real Sociedad side, as well as shining for Sweden at the Euros this summer, but there is significant doubt he would be a particularly good fit for the Reds.

First of all, despite having deceptively quick feet and slick ball control for a 6’3 frontman, and doing plenty of work deeper in the pitch with his back to goal, Isak just doesn’t put up the sort of pressing numbers necessary to contribute in Klopp’s team. There is also a lack of passing range and mastery, which, although the Reds have plenty of good passers in the side, does limit how much the former Willem II striker would be able to contribute to Liverpool’s approach play.

Finally, La Real are not selling their star striker in the middle of their first legitimate shot at winning the league title for 40 years. Not to Liverpool, and not to anybody else. There is always a chance he could be available when the summer rolls back around, but as a January purchase, Isak simply won’t be for sale.

Alexander Isak is a very talented striker who is likely to move on to bigger things in the not too distant future, but it definitely won’t be in the next three months, and it will likely never be to Merseyside.