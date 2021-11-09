Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Torino Defender

One might think that Liverpool have more pressing concerns to address in the January transfer window than adding another defender to their stockpile. The midfield is falling apart one injury at a time and Roberto Firmino is out for at least a month, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah traveling to their countries soon thereafter for the AFCON.

However, according to rumours, a defender is exactly who the Reds have their eyes on at the moment.

Gleison Bremer is a 24-year-old centerback currently playing for FC Torino in Serie A. He signed a five year contract with Torino in June 2018, which means he’s coming in on the last year of his concert contract.

In Italy, it’s said he also has many interested clubs, but he’s looking for a new challenge.

According to the local papers, though, the biggest interest is coming from England, with Tottenham also interested in his talent. With Antonio Conte taking over at Spurs, he’s said to be making a wish list of players from Serie A that he believes will do well in his Spurs team.

As for Liverpool, it’s hard to imagine where Bremer would fit in with Virgil can Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, and Joe Gomez all vying for two spots in Klopp’s team.