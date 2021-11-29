Rumour Mongering: Gerrard Wants Liverpool’s Gomez for Aston Villa

When Jürgen Klopp signed on to manage Liverpool, one of the first things that happened in the land of punditry and rumour mongering was that the Reds began to be heavily linked with players at his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

It perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise to find out, then, that with Steven Gerrard moving south from Scotland to manage Aston Villa, the former Liverpool captain is now being linked with players at his former club. First up, centre half Joe Gomez.

In past seasons, the now 24-year-old Gomez appeared to have established himself as first choice partner for Virgil van Dijk. Injuries and the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté along with a sustained run of fitness for Jöel Matip have changed that.

Gomez now appears to be fourth on the pecking order, and with Gerrard at Villa it makes for an obvious transfer story, in this case one kicked off this week by The Mirror. Whether there’s any truth to it is of course another question entirely.

Further questions should be raised by the fact it’s said to be a half-season loan Gerrard and Villa are interested in, a move that would deplete Liverpool’s depth at the position while seeming to provide the club with no short-term benefit.

If Liverpool go into January with no injury issues at centre half it’s not impossible to imagine Nat Phillips or Ben Davies moving, but despite his struggles for minutes, we expect Gomez to stick around until at least the end of the season.