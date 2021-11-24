Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Braced for Liverpool Pulisic Bid

Between manager Jürgen Klopp’s connections to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool’s American owners, the Reds were heavily linked with forward Christian Pulisic before the United States international joined Chelsea in 2019.

Two years later, and the 23-year-old Pulisic has proven himself a solid player for for the London Blues—but not a lock to start week in and week out. That has led to a smattering of rumours that the player’s future might lie elsewhere.

Given those who trade in transfer rumours love nothing more than to rehash old stories and revive past links, it’s perhaps not a surprise to find the Reds once again linked with a player they were said to be in the running for two years ago.

The Christian Pulisic to Liverpool revival appears to have got its start with El Nacional, a Catalonian outlet who this week cast the Reds as Barcelona’s main rivals for the player’s signature when the transfer window opens in January.

There have since been stories from English outlets such as The Mirror painting a parallel picture, with Chelsea said to be braced for a bid. However, it’s not explained why Chelsea, in the midst of a title race, would need to sell now.

Pulisic has played just 280 minutes so far this season but spent two months hampered by an ankle injury, and while the player’s long-term future may lie away from Stamford Bridge a summer move would seem more plausible.