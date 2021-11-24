Liverpool Have No Plans to Move Divock Origi In January

As November nears its end, eyes are looking towards the upcoming January transfer window. While it is expected that rumours will fly about Liverpool players leaving, the reality is that the club is unlikely to get rid of even any margin first team members. With a concerning injury tally mounting and his two best players spending a month playing on a different continent, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to give up any extra support, especially in the attack.

This goes for Everton-and-Barcelona match hero Divock Origi, who according to The Mirror, had garnered interest in a loan move from Newcastle.

Despite picking up very little playing time so far, Origi will find more opportunities in the new year as the games start to pile up for the Reds.

One place Origi has shined this season is in the League Cup, where he’s started alongside Takumi Minamino up front. He’s scored two goals in the two victories that got them into the quarterfinals.

Liverpool did very little transfer business over the summer, so it’s possible that we’ll see the club bring in some new players to help fill in any holes in the squad. It’s less likely that the club will let go any experienced first team members this winter.