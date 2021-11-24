Thiago Rubbishes Barcelona Return Rumours

Reports in Spain had claimed that newly installed manager Xavi Hernandez had identified his former teammate Thiago Alcantara as a potential lynchpin in his team as manager at the Camp Nou. With Barcelona’s well-documented financial woes, with what what money, I don’t exactly know.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool FC’s Champions League group encounter with Porto, Thiago was quick to shut down the rumours: “As I always have been, I am a guy who plays football.” “I am not concerned about the rumours. I’m focused on the duty I have with my team and the years I have in contract with my team.” “I just want to know about this new adventure that I have here in the Premier League and to try to win all the trophies I can. “My commitment is with this team.”

That question prompted a reflection of sorts on his decision to join the club last summer. So far, Thiago has been sidelined several times with niggling injuries during his stint at his Anfield. Despite the setbacks, the man has zero regrets about joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich.

“One hundred per cent I made the right choice, the right move.” “I wanted to win and go away from my comfort area and try new things and a great, different football with the teammates I have here and Jurgen’s football.” “Football’s about learning. With my experience and knowledge in football, I can be better by learning new things, so why not? In the end, I want to win.” “That’s the biggest thing I have in my mind. I want to be dominant in a game. Why not here with Jurgen and these teammates?”

And that he has been. With both Thiago and Fabinho in the midfield, Liverpool has looked dominant for stretches, dating back to the run of form they made at the end of last season to qualify for the Champions League. More of that, please.