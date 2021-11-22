Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Duo Linked with Liverpool

Today’s rumours are from the Daily Star and Italian outlet, Calciomercato, so let’s approach them with all the gravitas they deserve. Per both papers, Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are disgruntled by their lack of playing time under Tuchel and are looking to make moves elsewhere, with Liverpool the club named in both reports.

Pulisic has only made three appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far, with the most recent resulting in a goal against Leicester City this weekend. Meanwhile, Mason Mount has made 9 appearances in the League so far, but objects to the fact that he’s the lowest paid amongst the first team players despite being a regular starter.

The Liverpool connection comes from both players admiring Jurgen Klopp (whomst amongst us doesn’t) and the fact that Klopp has admitted interest in Pulisic, at least.

Is it likely that Liverpool is ready to swoop in for either player? Perhaps. Is it likely that either of them would be regular starters in a team that already holds Mo Salah, Sadio Mané, Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, and Harvey Elliott? Probably not. It’s much more likely that the rumours are coming from both players’ agents in the hopes that it can help with both contract negotiation and securing a bit more playing time.